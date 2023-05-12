SVG Commissioner of Police Mothers Day Message 2023

As the Commissioner of Police of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, its with great pleasure I honour and acknowledge the remarkable contributions of the mothers within the constabulary and by extension our society.

I wish to express my heartfelt appreciation for the unconditional love, selflessness, and dedication that mothers bestow upon their children and families. We recognize the invaluable role they play in shaping the future generations and building strong communities. As we celebrate Mother’s Day, it is important to reflect on the profound impact that mothers have on the development and well-being of our society as a whole.

To all mothers, I want to convey a simple yet heartfelt message: your commitment, sacrifice, and unwavering support are truly awe-inspiring. You are the pillars of strength and the guiding lights that lead our children toward success and happiness. The role of a mother cannot be underestimated or undervalued.

As the Commissioner of Police, I am well aware of the challenges and sacrifices that many mothers face, especially those who work in law enforcement. They often balance their duties as mothers and the demands of their careers with tremendous grace and resilience. They are the epitome of courage and dedication, ensuring the safety and security of our communities while nurturing their own families.

On this special occasion, I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the mothers within the police force of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Your unwavering commitment to public service and your role as mothers is truly commendable. Despite the inherent difficulties that come with the profession, you continue to inspire us all with your strength, compassion, and determination. Your tireless efforts to maintain law and order while raising your children deserve our deepest admiration.

To the mothers of our officers and personnel, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to you as well. Your unwavering support, love, and understanding play a vital role in enabling our officers to carry out their duties effectively. We acknowledge the sacrifices you make as you share your loved ones with the community, and we are grateful for your strength and resilience.

Today, as we celebrate the spirit of motherhood, let us all remember the mothers who have left an indelible mark on our lives, those who have passed away but continue to live in our hearts. We honour their memory and the everlasting love they bestowed upon us.

On this Mother’s Day, I invite everyone to join me in expressing our deepest appreciation and love for the remarkable mothers of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Let us cherish and celebrate their immeasurable contributions, not only today but every day. May we continue to support and uplift them, recognizing their crucial role in shaping a brighter and more harmonious future.

Mothers we salute you!

Source : RSVGPF