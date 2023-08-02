St Vincent to be represented at Commonwealth 2023 Youth Games in T&T

SVG’S CONTINGENT READY FOR COMMONWEALTH YOUTH GAMES

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be represented at the Commonwealth Youth Games, which will be held in Trinidad and Tobago this year.

The seventh edition of the international competition will feature over a thousand competitors from throughout the Commonwealth aged 14 to 18 competing in seven sporting categories.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will compete in Athletics, Swimming, and Netball (Fast 5) for the first time at the Games.

The twenty-four-man contingent will leave on August 2, 2023.

According to organizers, the games will provide a diversified perspective of the twin island republic to Commonwealth nations, as well as showcase aspects of the country’s tradition and culture.

Source : API