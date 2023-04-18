SVG Community College equips 30 instructors for online teaching

SVGCC EQUIPS 30 LECTURERS IN ONLINE TEACHING

Over 30 lecturers at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) are now better equipped in the delivery of online teaching, having participated in a training workshop hosted by the College, in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL).

The workshop, facilitated by COL consultant, Dr. Schontal Moore was the first phase of the training programme. The sessions aim to enhance the pedagogical skills of lecturers in developing and delivering online and blended courses.

During the 4-day workshop, participants focused on the practical and theoretical aspects of online and blended learning including:

Identifying strategies to successfully transition a face-to-face course to an online or blended one.

Identifying best practices related to course structure and navigation.

Developing a plan for designing and delivering online course content.

Formulating strategies to explore and adopt new technologies to incorporate with the College’s learning management system.

Several lecturers were recognised during the workshop, including Dexter Small for “Best Course Designed”. Joseph Bobb, LaFerne Fraser, Delisa Marshall, Susette Rogers, Breneva Olliver and Simone Roberts-Kent were also recognised for excellent course designs.

The training programme will continue online, through the College’s eLearning platform.