The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund hosted its Grants Awards Ceremony at the Curators House on October 20, 2023.

The event served as a platform for recognising the accomplishments of our grant recipients from our third call and IAF grants. It also provided them with the chance to share their experiences and foster valuable connections.

Hand2Earth was also given the opportunity to share their project journey and experiences.

grantees:

Sandwatch Bequia

Eco-Home Garden

Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organisation Rose Hall Drummers

Voice of the Disabled (VOD)

The Hub Collective, Inc.

Zero Hunger Trust Fund

Sustainable Grenadines

Grenadines Gold

National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority