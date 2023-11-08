The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund hosted its Grants Awards Ceremony at the Curators House on October 20, 2023.
The event served as a platform for recognising the accomplishments of our grant recipients from our third call and IAF grants. It also provided them with the chance to share their experiences and foster valuable connections.
Hand2Earth was also given the opportunity to share their project journey and experiences.
grantees:
Sandwatch Bequia
Eco-Home Garden
Rose Hall Cultural and Development Organisation Rose Hall Drummers
Voice of the Disabled (VOD)
The Hub Collective, Inc.
Zero Hunger Trust Fund
Sustainable Grenadines
Grenadines Gold
National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority