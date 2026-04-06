SVG consulate strengthens diplomatic ties in New York

NEW YORK — The Consulate General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in New York has recently completed a series of high-level diplomatic engagements aimed at fostering regional partnerships and streamlining operations within the United States.

On March 24, 2026, representatives from the Consulate accepted an invitation from Mrs. Mary Tang Yew, the Acting Consul General of Trinidad and Tobago.

The meeting served as a formal introduction for the new Consul General, Roland U.C. Matthews, marking a significant step in reinforcing the historic and longstanding bond between the two Caribbean nations. To commemorate his arrival and official standing in New York’s diplomatic circle, Consul General Tang Yew formally welcomed Mr. Matthews through the presentation of a Note Verbale.

In addition to regional outreach, the Consulate General recently conducted a strategic visit to the Office of Foreign Missions (OFM) of the U.S. Department of State. As a critical liaison between foreign missions and U.S. authorities, the OFM plays a vital role in facilitating diplomatic operations and ensuring reciprocity.

The engagement provided the Vincentian delegation with valuable insights into the specific support services available to diplomatic missions. Officials noted that the visit further strengthens the ongoing collaboration between the Consulate and U.S. federal partners, ensuring smoother administrative and diplomatic functions moving forward.

In a statement regarding the recent meetings, the Consulate emphasized its dedication to continued collaboration in service of their communities, ensuring that the interests of Vincentians abroad remain well-represented through strong bilateral and multilateral ties.