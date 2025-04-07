Contractor to Foot Bill for Rectifying Issues at $600M Port

“No Additional Cost to the State”- PM Gonsalves

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said there is a plan in effect to rectify the declutching issue at the islands $600 million dollar Port Modernization Project.

Speaking on Monday at a Press Briefing at Cabinet Room, Gonsalves added that the cost of the remedial work will not be the responsibility of the state. He outlined that the declutching which took place is not unusual in construction and rectification work is proceeding in two phases; declutched sheet piles will be rectified and along the quay wall will be recompacted to design standard.

Gonsalves added that all reports indicate the “overall structural integrity of the port is maintained” and the work will be done at no additional cost to the Government.

Gonsalves outlined that the remedial work is part of the contractor’s contractual obligations, and the contractor is pursuing cost recovery through their insurance.

The Port Modernization Project is the second largest Capital Project in this country’s history and is expected to be completed by August 2025.