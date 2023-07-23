SVG could receive 3 days rainfall from approaching tropical disturbance

Moderate to heavy showers, isolated thunderstorms and occasional gusty winds are forecast as the new week gradually progresses.

Model guidance is indicating the peak of these conditions to be around Tuesday as a tropical disturbance (tropical wave and its associated low pressure system) moves over SVG.

Instability will linger into Wednesday. Residents and motorists are asked to be alert. Possible 3 days rainfall accumulation between 40mm-80mm (1-3 inches) could result in flash-flooding in already vulnerable areas.

Moderate east north-east winds (15km/h-30km/h) should increase around Tuesday (20km/h-35 km/h), veering to east south east (ESE) on Wednesday. Moderate (15km/h-30km/h) east north easterly trades are expected around Thursday.

Seas will remain slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.0m – 2.0m. There will be slight haze intrusion within this forecast period.

Source : Met Office