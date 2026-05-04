Officials urge BVI diaspora to trade remittances for ownership in SVG

A high-level delegation from St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) recently concluded a landmark investment mission in the British Virgin Islands, urging the thousands of Vincentians residing there to transition from sending remittances to becoming primary shareholders in their homeland’s future. Under the theme “Home is Where the Heart Is,” the outreach program highlighted a new era of economic transformation driven by private sector growth and streamlined government bureaucracy.

The mission, led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment, and Diaspora Affairs, sought to mobilize the “capital, professional expertise, and cultural intelligence” of the diaspora. Hon. Israel Bruce, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Rural Transformation, delivered a passionate feature address, challenging attendees to move beyond being spectators.

Minister Bruce, who himself maintains a legal practice in Tortola, emphasized that investing in SVG does not require moving back permanently. “Don’t make your millions in the British Virgin Islands and put it at First Bank simply to sit,” Bruce urged, pointing to the US $8 trillion global food industry as a primary frontier for investment. He specifically identified large-scale poultry production, aquaculture (such as tilapia and prawns), and agrop-rocessing as “gold mines” ready for diaspora capital.

A central theme of the mission was the government’s commitment to improving the “ease of doing business”. His Excellency Kevin Hope, Ambassador of Finance and Investment and Chairman of Invest SVG, announced a radical overhaul of administrative procedures. Most notably, he highlighted a commitment to reduce the time required to set up a company from two months to just five business days.

“The door is not just unlocked; it has been held wide open,” Ambassador Hope stated, noting that the government is currently preparing a new Investment Act to provide legal protections and transparent rules for all investors. Anna Young, the newly appointed Executive Director of Invest SVG and a former member of the diaspora herself, added that her agency has repositioned as an “active facilitator” to walk investors through every stage of their journey—from registration to aftercare.

The mission included major financial stakeholders, including the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BSVG), which has launched a dedicated Diaspora Unit to provide seamless banking services for nationals living abroad. Patricia John, BSVG’s Marketing Manager, reported that the bank is extending its digital engagement hours to support customers across different time zones.

Additionally, the National Insurance Services (NIS) detailed its Overseas Voluntary Contributor program, allowing Vincensions in the BVI to build a pension and secure benefits for their families back home. The NIS also showcased 88 prime residential lots available for investment in Spring Estate, Bequia.

The delegation identified four key pillars driving the nation’s growth:

Tourism: Shifting toward boutique, eco-tourism, and heritage experiences.

Shifting toward boutique, eco-tourism, and heritage experiences. The Blue Economy: Focusing on sustainable fisheries and marine transport.

Focusing on sustainable fisheries and marine transport. Agriculture: Modernizing via climate-smart farming and agrop-rocessing.

Modernizing via climate-smart farming and agrop-rocessing. Creative Industries: Exporting Vincension music, film, and fashion globally.

Minister Bruce even proposed a “Madongo Monday” initiative for BVI restaurants to feature Vincension arrowroot products, creating a “win-win” for BVI business owners and SVG farmers.

The emotional weight of the event was captured by Sandy Peters Phillips, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs, who acknowledged the BVI diaspora’s rapid mobilization during past crises, such as the La Soufrière volcanic eruption. She emphasized that the relationship is now evolving into a structured partnership where “experience gained abroad becomes a continuous national asset”.

As the mission concluded, the message to the Road Town crowd was clear: St. Vincent and the Grenadines is on a journey of transformation, and the diaspora is invited to lead the way. In the words of Minister Bruce, “St. Vincent is ripe for business… capitalize now”.