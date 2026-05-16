SVG courts Canadian diaspora with new incentives

High-level officials from St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) convened a major diaspora forum in Toronto, calling on nationals living in Canada to transition from providing informal support to becoming central partners in the nation’s economic transformation.

The event, spearheaded by Invest SVG, emphasized that while remittances remain a vital lifeline—accounting for approximately 6% to 7% of the nation’s GDP—the future of the country depends on structured, long-term investment.

The core theme of the forum was the “repositioning” of diaspora engagement. Acting Consul General Lana Andrews told the gathered crowd that “home is not just a place we remember; it is a place we build,” urging attendees to view investment not merely as a financial venture but as an act of nation-building.

Ambassador Alan Alexander, Director of the newly established Department of Diaspora Affairs, echoed this sentiment, calling for a “shift in mindset”. He noted that the next phase of engagement must see diaspora funds financing businesses in agriculture, tourism, and technology rather than just sustaining daily household needs.

Officials presented several tangible opportunities for the Toronto community:

Tourism Expansion: Shelley John, Director of Sales for the SVG Tourism Authority, revealed that the country surpassed 120,000 stayover arrivals for the first time in 2025. However, a “limited room inventory” remains a major constraint. The diaspora is being encouraged to invest in boutique hotels, villas, and Airbnbs, with the government offering massive incentives, including duty-free concessions on construction materials and income tax exemptions for projects exceeding 10 rooms.

Agro-Processing: Anna Young, Executive Director of Invest SVG, highlighted an “immediate opportunity” for the diaspora to acquire established brands like Erica’s Pepper Sauce, which is currently available for sale. She also pointed to high demand in Canadian supermarkets for Vincentian sauces and spices.

Poultry and Food Security: Opportunities exist in poultry farming to strengthen national food security and reduce the reliance on imported chicken parts.

To facilitate this new era of cooperation, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment, Hon. Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, announced significant administrative changes:

Dedicated Diaspora Department: The government has formalized a Department of Diaspora Affairs to provide institutional coordination and a national diaspora registry.

New Diplomatic Appointments: Minister Bramble announced the appointment of Dr. Roderick McKree as the new Consul General to Toronto and Lavern Phillips as Deputy Consul General, both expected to be in place by next month.

Consulate Expansion: The Toronto consulate will now include dedicated Investment and Diaspora Officers to directly assist potential investors.

Representatives from the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) and the National Insurance Services (NIS) were present to assure investors of the safety of their capital. BOSVG highlighted its robust digital banking platforms and fraud-prevention technologies, while the NIS focused on a reciprocal agreement between SVG and Canada. This agreement allows Vincentians who have worked in both countries to combine their contribution periods to qualify for social security benefits.

The forum also featured a passionate address by Andrea Hazel, an Ontario Member of Provincial Parliament (MPP) of Vincentian descent. She urged her fellow nationals to “unlock the opportunities” and bring their professional expertise—ranging from science to business back to their home soil.

Minister Bramble concluded the event by stressing that the diaspora is not “peripheral” but “central” to development. He acknowledged the current economic challenges, including a high debt-to-GDP ratio, but argued that a “homegrown approach” fueled by diaspora investment is the key to achieving the necessary 3% annual growth required for national stability.

As the forum closed, the message to the Toronto community was clear: St. Vincent and the Grenadines is “ripe for the picking,” and the government is ready to support those willing to invest their “heart and capital” back home.