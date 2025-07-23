The Emancipation Cricket Festival presents Kesrick Williams, captain of the Kingstown Kings

From Spring Village, St.Vincent, Kesrick’s aura has always been bigger than any island. This self-assured and charismatic right arm fast medium bowler once dared to duel with Virat “King” Kohli of India. Remember? He debuted in first-class cricket for the Windward Islands in 2011, later becoming a standout in the Caribbean Premier League with Jamaica Tallawahs, leading their wicket-takers in 2016. Internationally, he represented the West Indies in ODIs and T20Is between 2016 and 2020.

It is always an irresistible show when Kesrick has the ball in his hands. Eagle-eyed cricket fans are keen to watch him unlock his signature notebook celebration at the Emancipation Cricket Festival. Aren’t we all excited to see this king on show? All hail, the captain of the Kings!

SVG Emancipation Cricket Festival. Something legendary. Cricket meets culture. Freedom meets fire. A celebration 50 years in the making.

July 31-August 3, Arnosvale stadium, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Emancipation Cricket Festival presents, Sakib Al Hasan, overseas marquee player, Kingstown Kings

Widely considered as the best Bangladeshi cricketer ever, Sakib is undoubtedly a legend of the modern era. An attacking left-handed batsman and proficient left arm orthodox spinner, he is the only player to have topped the ICC all-rounder rankings in all 3 formats of cricket. His record of 14,000 international runs and over 600 wickets, is evidence of his world class credentials. He is a royal package of experience and skill. Spread the velvet red carpet, King Sakib is coming to Arnos vale for the Emancipation Cricket Festival! This Kingstown Kings marquee player is destined to conquer Arnos vale with thrilling entertainment.

The Emancipation Cricket Festival presents, Desron Maloney, local marquee player, Kingstown Kings

A star who has been shining on the local scene since his dazzling entrance into youth cricket. A big personality, although soft-spoken, his bat is always ready to feed his rapacious appetite for runs. A pugnacious opening batsman with a sharp cricketing brain, his first-class cricket experience with the Windward Islands Volcanoes will be useful to the Kingstown Kings. Warning to fans: bring your umbrellas because there’s always a forecast for sixes when dazzling Desron Maloney is at the batting crease!

