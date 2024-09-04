SVG CSEC Results: Comprehensive Breakdown

PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF THE MAY-JUNE 2024 CXC CSEC

On the heels of a request for the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) to review St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ initial preliminary results following detected inconsistencies, the Ministry of Education is pleased to release the 2024 CSEC results. Our decision was aimed at ensuring the accuracy of the reported data before public dissemination.

The updated preliminary results of the 2024 May-June Caribbean Examinations Council Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations were received on 29 August, 2024. This year, 2234 candidates were registered and of these, 1484 were school candidates and 750 were private candidates.

There were 1477 school candidates from 27 secondary schools sitting papers I and II with 10120 subject entries in 31 subject areas.

Approximately 73.60% of the subject entries were awarded Grades I – Ill. The corresponding figure in 2023 was 72.16%.

Pass 2020 81.86% , 2021 83.48%, 2022 66.55%, 2023 72.16%, 2024 73.60%.

The largest entries were in English A (1298), Mathematics (1234), Social Studies (762) and Electronic Document Preparation and Management (654). The lowest entries were in Religious Education (22), Additional Mathematics (23) and Music (26).

This year, 17.20% of the passes were at Grade I level, 40.67% at Grade II and 42.13% at Grade III. The figures in 2023 were 17.57% at Grade I, 38.48% at Grade II and 43.95% at Grade III.

The subjects with the highest percentage pass were Theatre Arts (100%), Physical Education and Sport (97.47%), Office Administration (95.81%) and Industrial Technology (93.75%).

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were Mathematics (31.60%), Spanish (46.31%), Textiles Clothing and Fashion (51.79%) and Geography (52.58%).

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) subjects with the highest percentage pass were Industrial Technology (93.75%), Family and Resource Management (89.39%) and Food, Nutrition and Health (82.73%).

The subjects with the lowest percentage pass were Technical Drawing (74.15%) and Textiles Clothing and Fashion (51.79%).

There were five (5) schools which recorded percentage pass rates of 80% or more.