SVG-Cuba celebrates 34-yrs of diplomatic relations

On May 26, 2026, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines celebrated its thirty-four (34) years of formal diplomatic relations with Cuba through a Flag Raising Ceremony and the 2026 School Visit Program held at the Financial Complex.

Present during the celebration was Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Dr. Godwin Friday, The Honorable Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, Ambassador of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and his excellencies Carlos Ernesto Rodriguez Etcheverry among other high-ranking officials and dignitaries from Government.

During this ceremony, the long-standing camaraderie and co-operation between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba was exemplified. This co-operation is grounded in the principles of mutual respect, solidarity and regional partnership that are common to both countries.

Additionally, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs would like to extend gratitude to students and staff of Intermediate High School and Saint Martins Secondary School who participated in the ceremony, contributing significantly to the successful completion of this occasion.

This observance represents an important milestone in the over thirty-three years of diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba, as well as serves as an affirmation of the continued friendship and collaboration between these two nations.