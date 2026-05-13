SVG-CUBA friendship society donates $19k to support Cuba

Donation for Cuba delivered in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

In an emotional gesture of solidarity and brotherhood between peoples, the SVG-CUBA Friendship Society delivered a donation of 19 000 Eastern Caribbean Dollars for the Cuban people as part of a humanitarian initiative promoted by the organization in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The donation was presented by the Society’s Coordinator, Bernard Hamilton, during a meeting with Cuba’s Ambassador to this country, Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

While expressing gratitude for the noble gesture, the Cuban diplomat conveyed his deep appreciation to all Vincentians who participated in this generous initiative and especially highlighted the active role played by the SVG-CUBA Friendship Society promoting the humanitarian campaign.

Rodríguez Etcheverry noted that this donation is a sincere expression of the affection and solidarity that unite both peoples, at a particularly difficult time for Cuba.

He also explained that the contribution will be used to help alleviate the complex situation faced by the Cuban population as a result of the energy blockade imposed by the United States government.

The initiative reaffirms the historic ties of friendship and cooperation between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as the commitment of numerous Vincentian organizations and citizens to humanitarian causes and the defense of the dignity of peoples (Embassy of Cuba to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines/Cuba).