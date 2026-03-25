SVG–Cuba Friendship Society launches urgent fundraising appeal

In a heartfelt call for unity and compassion, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines–Cuba Friendship Society has launched a national campaign to raise funds in support of the people of Cuba, who are currently enduring one of the most challenging humanitarian crises in their recent history.

The initiative comes at a time when Cuba faces severe shortages of essential goods, including food, medicine, and fuel—conditions that have been significantly exacerbated by the tightening of economic sanctions imposed by the United States government. These measures, described by many as punitive and far-reaching, have placed immense pressure on the Cuban economy and, most critically, on ordinary citizens.

Speaking on behalf of the Society, Mr. Dexter Rose, former Vincentian Ambassador to Cuba, recently emphasized that this campaign is not merely about financial assistance, but about reaffirming a long-standing bond of solidarity between the peoples of both nations. “Cuba has always stood with us in times of need—from healthcare to education. Now, it is our turn to stand with Cuba,” he noted, referencing decades of cooperation that have seen Cuban doctors, teachers, and specialists serve communities across Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The fundraising drive seeks contributions from individuals, businesses, and organizations across the country. Proceeds will be directed toward purchasing essential supplies to be sent directly to Cuba, offering some relief to families grappling with daily hardships.

Community leaders, activists, and citizens alike are being encouraged to participate, underscoring that even small contributions can make a meaningful difference. The campaign also serves as a broader appeal for awareness, urging the international community to recognize the human impact of prolonged economic restrictions.

As the call for solidarity grows louder, the message from the Friendship Society is clear: in moments of adversity, compassion must transcend borders. Through collective action, they hope to send not only material aid, but a powerful reminder to the Cuban people—that they are not alone.

This author cannot be prouder of such a beautiful gesture of pure humanity from the SVG-CUBA Friendship Society. Cuba will never forget it.

By Carlos Ernesto Rodríguez Etcheverry.

Cuban Ambassador to SVG