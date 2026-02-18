SVG Cuban community rallies in support of Havana amid US blockade

Cubans and Vincentians reiterate solidarity with Cuba

Representatives of the Cuban community in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, together with members of the SVG-Cuba Friendship Society, reaffirmed their support for the people and Government of Cuba at a meeting held in this capital.

During the event, participants highlighted the historic ties of friendship and cooperation that unite the two nations, as well as the contribution of Cuban professionals in key sectors such as health and education.

In their remarks, they condemned the tightening of the economic, commercial, and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba, noting that this policy directly and significantly affects the quality of life of the Cuban people and hinders their efforts toward sovereign development.

Attendees agreed that international solidarity constitutes a fundamental pillar in confronting the aggressive and illegal policy of the Trump Administration, and reiterated their commitment to continue promoting initiatives that shed light on Cuba’s reality and defend its right to self-determination.

The meeting concluded with a call to deepen cultural and social exchanges between Cuba and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, in keeping with the principles of mutual respect, cooperation, and friendship that have characterized bilateral relations .