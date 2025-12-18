The St. Vincent government’s Department of Culture, in a vibrant collaboration with Hand 2 Earth, is currently nurturing the next generation of artisans and environmental stewards through an engaging Vetiver Workshop.

Now in its fourth day, the immersive program, which commenced on December 15th, is set to conclude on December 19th, 2025, at the Hand 2 Earth facility in Villa.

This unique initiative is providing a hands-on learning adventure for ten enthusiastic children, aged 11 to 17. The workshop is designed to weave together the threads of traditional craftsmanship, vital environmental practices, and the rich tapestry of St. Vincent’s cultural heritage.

Through interactive sessions and practical application, these young participants are gaining invaluable skills and a deeper understanding of a plant deeply intertwined with the nation’s identity and ecological well-being.

The curriculum is thoughtfully crafted to offer a comprehensive experience. Participants are actively involved in creating basic products from Vetiver grass, transforming the resilient plant into tangible crafts.

A significant highlight of the program includes a field trip to Troumaca, where the children will witness firsthand the entire lifecycle of Vetiver – from its cultivation and careful harvesting to its preparation for various uses. This direct observation promises to solidify their understanding of sustainable agricultural practices.