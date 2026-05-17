Dasheen market collapse as govt fail farmers

Farmers Protest Dasheen Prices

The current dry conditions of March, April and May are traditionally associated with high prices for dasheen. Conversely, during the cooler months of the year specifically October, November and December, a fall in prices is typically expected due to more favorable weather conditions and increased supply.

Yet, in the midst of the driest period of the year, farmers are currently being offered a staggering $40 to $50 per 100 lb sack of dasheen. Historically during this exact period, farmers could reliably obtain $100 to $120 per 100 lb sack. “What is going on?” many farmers are asking. Where have the markets gone? “The conclusion that many farmers are coming to is that if the price has gone to as low as $40 and $50 per 100 lb sack in the dry season, what will happen to the price in the wet season? How can the price be that low and the market is not flooded?”.

Several farmers have expressed absolute desperation, stating that they will leave the dasheen in the ground to rot. Furthermore, those who exported dasheen in a recently celebrated shipment to Europe are being told that due to significant spoilage of most of the crop upon arrival, they will not be paid. Some farmers have stated that officials are deliberately keeping the situation quiet to try and save face. The country needs to know what is happening as agricultural producers continue to suffer severe losses.

The former administration was clear that dasheen prices should not fall below $100.00 per 100 lb sack, and they were highly critical when farmers were offered lower rates. The current NDP administration explicitly promised better and more consistent prices. However, dasheen farmers today are not seeing the honoring of that promise. Instead, prices are lower than ever, and there is grave uncertainty as to whether the market will recover.

As a direct consequence of these low prices, many have resorted to leaving their crops in the ground to rot. No answers are coming from the Ministry of Agriculture regarding the critically low prices or what can only be considered a complete collapse of the local dasheen market. If this trend continues unchecked, a significant number of farmers will abandon their fields entirely.

In light of this ongoing crisis, a urgent meeting of dasheen farmers in Mespo is slated for Monday, June 1st, 2026. The purpose of this meeting is to discuss immediate collective action to safeguard our livelihoods, our families, and the future of farming in our community.