SVG defeats St Lucia in their march towards retaining netball title

Vincy Jewels defeats Saint Lucia in battle of the saints in Grenada

St. Vincent and the Grenadines continued their march towards retaining their ECCB International Netball Series title on Thursday evening August 28, 2025, defeating Saint Lucia 57 – 43 in the battle of the saints, at the Tanteen Hard Courts in Grenada.

The Vincy Jewels, having stopped the much-fancied Bajan Gems the night before, were pushed in the opening exchanges but never ventured out of cruise control, leading in all four quarters – 18 – 11, 30-19, 44-29, in the end winning 57-43.

The Saint Lucians effort was led by goal-attack Merlika Destang who scored 25 goals from 30 attempts, enjoying an accuracy of 83.33 percent, while goal-shoot Shem Maxwell had 18 from 22; a shooting accuracy of 81.82 percent.

Vincentian goal-shoot Maryann Frederick continued to put daylight between herself and Lottysha Cato of Grenada in the Most Goals category, enjoyed a shooting accuracy of 94.44 percent as she netted 51 goals from 54 attempts, while goal-attack Kristiana Christopher scored 6 from her 10 attempts – a shooting accuracy of 60 percent.

Debutant Phiunza Laborde also had a first interview with the media in a post-match interview, pointing out that “My team’s strategy was for us to come stronger than last year … a little bit more change in strategies not to come with the same because obviously they would come much harder but we planned on sticking with the good mindsets, a more focused mindset so that we can be able to conquer them in the end.”

It was obvious that Saint Lucia, having lost last year’s encounter at home and having not lost a game before Thursday night’s loss to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, would be gunning for revenge.

Speaking to what seemed like tiredness was creeping in and affecting the Vincy Jewels game, Laborde spoke of the approach which was “for us to take it down a bit so that we won’t have to speed it up and cause any sort of injury during the process of winning. So we turned our game down a bit, save the passes, and for us to make it a better play until the end.”

She refused to be baited into any discussion regarding Sunday August 31, 2025 against hosts Grenada, leaving the result to what is put out on the court of play.

Meanwhile Vincy Jewels goal-shoot Maryann Frederick to date have scored 315 goals from 347 attempts in the six matches that she has played to date, followed in second spot by Grenadian goal-shoot Lootysha Cato with 237 goals from 285 attempts, also from six matches played. Rayana Regis of Antigua and Barbuda is third with 198 goals from 253 attempts from six matches played.

Kay Copeland of the Cayman Islands is fourth with 186 goals from 226 attempts from five matches played, and in fifth spot is Dominica’s Galiene Gordon-Seraphine with 138 goals from 175 attempts in five matches played.

In a surprising twist of fate on Thursday night August 28, 2025, world ranked #40 the Cayman Islands handed #21 ranked Grenada a 58 – 46 defeat, while Antigua and Barbuda won over Commonwealth of Dominica 60 – 38. In other matches played on Thursday August 28, 2025, Anguilla defeated Montserrat 39 – 25, and Barbados trounced Guyana 94 – 16. In games played on Thursday morning, the Cayman Islands defeated the Commonwealth of Dominica 58 – 43, and Guyana lost to Montserrat 34 – 37.