SVG Deputy PM Montgomery Daniel in Cuba receiving medical attention

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Deputy Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel is currently in Cuba receiving medical attention.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves disclosed that Daniel had left the state on Friday for Cuba via Conviasa’s inaugural SVG-Cuba flight.

“Montgomery Daniel, the deputy prime minister, is out; he went to Cuba on Friday. He has a sciatic nerve problem, it seems, at the back. If he stands too much on his feet, it affects one of his legs”.

“So he’s gone for a second opinion or any other possible treatment in Cuba. The doctors here are doing quite well, but they themselves thought that a second opinion would be a very good thing. So he went up with his son, who is a police officer”, Gonsalves said.