SVG DPP finds no ‘Criminal Liability’ In Cjea Weekes death

Lawyer Jomo Thomas says the Director of Public Prosecutions Sejilla McDowall, earlier this month said that after a long and exhaustive investigation into the death of Ceja Weekes, her office does not think any criminal liability arises.

Thomas on Monday said the information he is disclosing comes from a memo issued to the police and shared with his office.

Ceja Weekes’s mother in February of 2022 claimed Police allegedly ran over her son on 2 February and died on February 6 at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

Cjea’s mother, Natasha Weekes, said her son was left paralyzed from the chest down and suffered a broken leg and spine following the incident with police.

Thomas on Monday said, “ The DPP says the investigation seems to indicate what we need in St Vincent are more road hazard signs and that those should be erected nationwide.”

“In a final salvo she said the matter has attracted much attention, unsettling sentiments have been expressed and the anti-police rhetoric of several members of the public seems to have been spurred on by perceived injustice and the host of misinformation laced with propaganda”.

Thomas is now questioning what is the purpose of sending the matter to a coroner’s inquest when the DPP has already pronounced that no criminal liability arises.

Thomas said the family is disappointed and would be filing a civil claim.