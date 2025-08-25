SVG begins ECCB netball series in dominant manner

ECCB International Netball Series defending champions St. Vincent and the Grenadines began the defense of their title on the opening day Saturday August 23, 2025, with a dominant first half display.

The champions were leading Guyana 42-10 when the rains came again minutes into the third quarter, forcing the umpires to call the players off the court, and later the organisers decided to postpone the games.

The Vincy Jewels stormed out of the blocks with crisp passing despite the many slips and slides as the players tried to cope with the wet surface at the Tanteen Hard Courts on the outskirts of the capital St. George’s.

Vincy Jewels goal-shoot Maryann Frederick was constantly hitting her target, having netted 25 goals to date but the stats on the other shooters were not available from the tournament’s statisticians, as the game is incomplete.

On Sunday August 24, 2025, the 3:00 p.m. scheduled game between Guyana and Antigua and Barbuda was called off, before the rains came again and forced a postponement of the day’s games.

It was a frustrating day for organizers, media, and fans as only two of the five scheduled matches were completed because of rain that at various intervals drenched the open-court facility, leaving water puddles and extensive mop-up operations in its wake. The absence of basic communications have left many scrambling as information is coming in bits and pieces, as to date there has been no official statement to the media on the situation.

In the completed matches, hosts Grenada defeated Dominica 65-43, and Antigua and Barbuda swept past Anguilla 63 -17. The rain-enforced postponed games has St Vincent and the Grenadines leading Guyana 42-10, and Saint Lucia enjoying a 38 – 05 lead over Monserrat 38-5. The Barbados versus Cayman Islands did not come off due to the extremely wet conditions.

St Vincent and the Grenadines are the defending champions, and are the highest-ranked team in the Eastern Caribbean, and third ranked in the Americas Netball region with only Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago higher ranked.

Barbados, Cayman Islands, and Guyana are taking part in the international component of the tournament, and is Guyana’s first appearance at the tournament, marking its return to regional netball.

Organisers have not indicated what the revised schedule will like, and an already tight schedule of matches will become even more complicated following the rain interventions on Saturday, and Sunday’s postponement of all the scheduled games.

The 2025 ECCB International Netball Series runs from August 22 – September 01, 2025 at the Tanteen Hard courts in Grenada.

Poor planning saw media persons unable to photograph speakers at the opening ceremony due to the placement of the podium, and were unable to record the audio for editorial purposes due to poor sound quality. In fact reports have been received that viewers to the live broadcast were able to view the images but there was no sound, to which the organisers have not responded to queries regarding these i