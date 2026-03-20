SVG edges out Grenada in Chatoyer youth chess final

On the third Chatoyer Bilateral Youth Chess Tournament, St. Vincent and the Grenadines secured a narrow 11–10 victory over Grenada.

Held at Arnos Vale from 13-15 March, 2026, the high-stakes competition concluded with the host nation successfully defending their championship title after a series of intense rounds.

Individual excellence was a highlight of the event, with Vedant Shetty and Arianna Balcombe earning top honours for their undefeated performances throughout the matches.

Beyond the technical gameplay, the tournament served as a vital platform for fostering regional friendship and sportsmanship between the two Caribbean nations.

This latest win breaks a historical deadlock, marking the second consecutive year that the Vincentian squad has claimed the trophy.