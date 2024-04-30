St. Vincent Achieves Historic Health Milestone: Elimination of Pediatric HIV and Syphilis

UNAIDS reports that the WHO has certified St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the dual elimination of HIV and syphilis mother-to-child transmission (EMTCT).

This achievement signals to the world that ending pediatric HIV and syphilis is possible, according to UNIAIDS in a letter to the SVG government.

“This is a testament to the resilience and dedication of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and other Caribbean countries in ensuring health systems with strong maternal, neonatal, and child health (MNCH) programmes that integrate HIV and syphilis interventions into MICH service and child health.”.

“Under Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves leadership, the Minister of Health, the Honourable St. Clair Prince, has translated your political commitment to ending AIDS into action by leading a dedicated team of healthcare providers. This team includes managers, MCH nurses, primary health nurses, community nurses, health aid laboratory technicians, data and surveillance officers, members of the National Validation Team, and community representation from women living with HIV, all contributing to the achievement of this public health milestone”.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is the sixth country within the subregion of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States to achieve elimination and will be up for re-validation in the next four years.

The Caribbean region accounts for 11 of the 20 certified countries.