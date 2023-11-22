A week of activities to commemorate World Fisheries Day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was begun here on November 21, 2023, at a news conference at the CELAC Food and Nutrition Security Centre. Several organisations banded together to promote and highlight the importance of the fishing industry. The annual World Fisheries Day celebrations, which take place on November 21, will be extended from December 1 to December 7, 2023. This year’s theme is “Investing in social protection to secure equitable blue transformation in the fisheries sector.”

Hon. Saboto, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, commended and thanked the fishermen of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for their excellent work, emphasised that food and nutrition security are critical pillars in the quest to develop this country and the region, and added that ensuring that the world is moving towards zero hunger is critical. The Fisheries Minister praised the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), and the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund for their efforts in organising the event.

Minister Caesar mentioned the current National Fleet expansion programme, noting that several fishers have already benefited significantly from the KCCU/Government of SVG-led initiative, which is an example of the “expression of political will… as active partners to support the fisherfolk of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.” The Fleet Expansion Programme, according to Minister Caesar, will be enlarged in 2024.

Safiya Horne-Bique, Executive Director of the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund, shared details about the upcoming events, stating that the team will travel to villages on December 1 to conduct fish festivals and highlight local fish products. Bique-Horne further stated that the fishermen’s participation will result in the delivery of equipment to show sustainable fishing practises. The Executive Director stated that events will take place on the island’s windward and leeward sides, as well as in the Grenadines. Bique-Horne also stated that youth, vendors, and stakeholders must be included during this time.

Dr. Coleen Phillips, FAO National Correspondent, congratulated the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour, the SVG Zero Hunger Trust Fund, and the CRFM on their efforts and stated that around the world, fishing industries and communities come together to celebrate the occasion with rallies and fish fests. Dr. Phillips added that, in addition to the SVG fish festival, a local campaign would be launched in schools, with fish safety being one of the themes discussed.

Dr. Maren Headley, Programme Manager of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM), stated that the CRFM is looking forward to working with all entities on board to carry out the activities in the coming weeks. Dr. Headley stated that work is being done with fishermen to assist their livelihoods through sustainable management and resource diversification, with the goal of contributing to the provision of safe, nutritious, and sufficient fish.

Ferique Shortte, Senior Fisheries Officer at the Department of Fisheries, was also present at the event.