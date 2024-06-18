The Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) Field and Research Station in Orange Hill, SVG is currently conducting the tomato and sweet pepper field trials.
Since the establishment of the field trials for tomatoes on April 3, 2024, extensive data has been collected on plant growth habits, physiological disorders, flowering, pests and disease resistance (incidences and severities), fruit colour, and shapes.
From Wednesday, June 12th, to Thursday, June 13th, 2024, CARDI SVG hosted an evaluation exercise with the Extension and Advisory Services and farmers at CARDI’s Field Station.
The objectives of the evaluation exercises were to assess tomato lines that are resilient to the impact of climate change, show resistance or tolerance to specific pests and diseases, and possess high genetic potential for high yields that will help in promoting vegetable diversity for more resilient livelihoods and healthier diets in SVG.
The evaluated commodities consisted of ten (10) lines of tomatoes (Solanum Lycopsericum): eight (lines) from World Veg Centre, which include AVTO1903, AVT01915, AVTO1954, AVTO2101, AVIO2151, ATUO20256, AVTO2214, AV102206, one (1) local line, F1 Ninja, and one (T) line from CARDI Trinidad and Tobago, referred to as SV3466 1B.