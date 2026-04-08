SVG explores African innovative ‘snail-to-export’ industry

In a bold move to bolster food security and turn an invasive threat into a “delicacy,” the Ministry of Agriculture is exploring massive land-leasing opportunities in Africa and a unique commercial solution to the Giant African Snail infestation.

Following bilateral talks with His Excellency John Balog of Liberia, the SVG government is considering leasing 200 to 300 acres of land in Africa to produce niche Caribbean crops.

The plan involves scaling up production of indigenous items like arrowroot rhizomes or specialized products like Antigua’s “black pineapple” on African soil for global distribution. This strategy aims to capitalize on Africa’s vast land mass while maintaining Caribbean ownership of the planting materials and “watershed” agreements.

Closer to home, the Minister proposed a radical shift in managing the Giant African Snail, which was previously slated for a $7 million USD three-year eradication program. While in Nigeria, the Minister sampled the snail at a high-end restaurant, confirming it is considered a high-priced delicacy in West Africa.

“I see no reasons why I should not protect $7 million of taxpayers’ money… when there is a possibility of [exporting] them,” the Minister stated, noting that the meat tastes similar to conch.

The government is now looking into the feasibility of harvesting, cleaning, and transshipping the snails to the massive Nigerian populations in the United States and West Africa, effectively turning a pest into a business opportunity.