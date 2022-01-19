SVG Becomes 1st OECS Nation To Export Medicinal Cannabis To Europe

St Vincent and the Grenadines has become the first country in the OECS to export medicinal cannabis to Europe.

On Saturday 15th January, the island nation exported 110 pounds of medicinal cannabis to the European nation of Germany.

The government is expected to issued more information this coming Monday, 24 January.

The exportation came after an import certificate was issued by the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices for the product to legally enter Germany.

St Vincent and the Grenadines has worked over the last three (3) years, with international agencies, friendly governments and local public and private sector stakeholders to make this a reality, the islands Agriculture Minister told St Vincent Times.

“St. Vincent and the Grenadines is ready for global business in the Medicinal Wellness Industry space. We invite the world to participate!”

“SVG has opened a significant global opportunity for collaboration among member states of the OECS wishing to participate in the international medical cannabis industry. I, therefore, invite all member states of the OECS with the established medicinal cannabis policy frameworks to join forces for the sustainable development of what can become a world competitive sub-regional medicinal wellness ecosystem.”

On January 5, 2022, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines approved the first export certificate for medicinal cannabis.

The export permission was granted to Caribbean Cannabis Company trading as Medicinal. This company already has several products marketed locally and has worked with traditional cultivators in building out their supply chain.

The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is also working to establish a diversified medicinal wellness platform that will include traditional medicines, and the emerging psychedelics doctor-assisted treatment initiative.