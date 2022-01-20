SVG extends the use of home rapid antigen test to February 6

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment wishes to advise the general public that home rapid antigen tests should be accepted as sufficient for the diagnosis of COVID-19 for the period January 18th –February 6th . The following recommendations should advise the use of the home rapid antigen tests:

A positive rapid antigen home test will be registered as positive by health care providers and reported to the National Epidemiologist. No further testing would be required. Clearance from isolation must follow the recommended period for vaccinated (five days without symptoms) and unvaccinated (14 days) persons. Persons who test positive are asked to call their nearest flu clinic or private health care provider to log their information which will facilitate the required sick leave and NIS documents needed. If symptoms worsen in a person who tested positive with an antigen test, the person is advised to contact their nearest flu clinic or private physician for assessment as persons can deteriorate rapidly if left unmanaged.

The Ministry wishes to advise the general public that the use of Rapid Antigen Test kits should be guided by the following:

The home rapid antigen tests should be WHO/FDA/EU listed and in use in country of manufacture. The test kits currently being used in the public system by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment are Standard Q, Abbott, Zhenrui and Roche.

The Ministry will monitor the situation and provide further guidance and updates where necessary.