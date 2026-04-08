SVG eyes massive invt., trade expansion with Nigeria

ABUJA, NIGERIA — A strategic mission to Nigeria has opened a new chapter in South-South cooperation, promising to reshape the economic landscape of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) through concessionary financing and streamlined trade routes.

The Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce, reported on a mission held from March 23rd to 28th, 2026, which focused on securing financial facilities for the Caribbean. Key among these is an offer from the Agricultural Development Bank of Nigeria, which may provide seed money for SVG’s proposed National Development Bank.

This facility is intended to allow the government to borrow on concessionary terms and on-lend to local farmers at affordable rates, potentially replacing the struggling Farmer Support Company (FSC) model.

Furthermore, discussions with Afrexim Bank, which recently established its regional headquarters in Barbados, highlighted potential for large-scale investment. While the bank’s typical minimum loan portfolio is approximately $50 million USD, the Minister indicated that these funds could be used to bolster agriculture as a critical pillar of national economic development.

On the trade front, the mission revealed significant logistical advantages. Direct charter flights between the regions have reduced travel time from 30 hours to just nine hours. Additionally, preliminary calculations suggest that shipping goods from Africa to the Caribbean could cost $4,000 USD less per container than shipping from Asia.

Officials believe these reduced transportation costs will directly benefit consumers and lower the cost of living across the OECS.