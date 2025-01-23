SVG Faces Dangerous Marine Conditions This Weekend

SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR SVG

A Small-craft and High Surf Advisory is in effect for St Vincent and the Grenadines and its coastal waters from today 12:00 Noon Thursday 23rd January 2025 until 6:00 pm Sunday 26th January, 2025.

A Small-Craft Advisory is issued when sustained winds of 37 to 46 km/h (23 to 29 mph) and/or sea swells of 2.5 to 3.0 meters (8 to 10 feet) are affecting or forecast to affect the marine area within the next 36 hours.

A High Surf Advisory is issued when breaking wave action is forecast to pose a threat to life and property within the surf zone during the next 36 hours.

Large waves and dangerous rip-currents will create unsafe conditions for small-craft operators, particularly on the northern and eastern coastlines. These conditions may become even more adverse at times of high tide. Therefore, only vessels capable of withstanding swells of these magnitudes should venture out. Sea-bathers are advised to stay out of the water.

Upcoming High-tide times:

Thursday: 5:38 pm (today)

Friday: 01:19 am and 02:03 pm

Saturday: 01:54 am and 03:01 pm

Sunday: 02:32 am and 04:03 pm

This advisory will be discontinued at 6:00 pm Sunday 26thJanuary 2025 or sooner if conditions improve. It may also be extended if conditions warrant.