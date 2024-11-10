SVG Faces Flash Flood Risks with Significant Rainfall Expected

A FLASH-FLOOD WATCH is in effect for ST. VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES

Unstable conditions continue to affect our islands. Cloudy skies, pockets of showers, some of which may be moderate at times and thunderstorms will persist across St. Vincent and the Grenadines this afternoon.

The possibility exists that these conditions may intensify tonight. Model guidance suggests rainfall accumulations of 50 mm – 75mm (approximately 2-3 inches) with isolated higher amounts in mountainous areas being possible within the next 6 hours.

Some stations across the islands have already recorded an inch within the last 24hours. Due to the already saturated nature of soils across SVG from the recent rainfall event (Friday 8th 2024), the weather advisory that was already in effect for a low risk of flooding has been upgraded to a Flash-Flood watch for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and will remain in effect until 6pm today Sunday 10th November 2024.

Residents and motorists in areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams should be prepared.

A Flood-Watch is issued when conditions are favorable and there exists the possibility of flooding during the watch period.

This flash-flood watch may be upgraded to a warning if conditions warrant.