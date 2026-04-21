SVG faces unsustainable debt trajectory: PM

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently navigating a severe “triple threat” fueled by global economic volatility, prompting urgent calls for fiscal reform following the 2026 IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings.

The cumulative impact of successive natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, and large front-loaded capital projects has severely constrained the nation’s fiscal space, rendering its public debt “unsustainable” under the baseline. Without corrective policy action, St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ public debt is projected to skyrocket from 13% to approximately 145% of GDP over the medium term. Furthermore, the 2026 budget anticipates a deficit of roughly 19% of GDP, though execution constraints might reduce the final outturn to around 11%.

To stabilize and reverse this alarming debt trajectory, the government is formulating a “credible rules-based homegrown reform program” in consultation with international partners. The IMF and World Bank have recommended an ambitious cumulative improvement in the primary balance of approximately 11 percentage points of GDP over a three-year period.

The government’s fiscal adjustment strategy is anchored in expenditure rationalization that seeks to preserve growth and protect the most vulnerable. Priority actions include limiting capital expenditure to around 5% of GDP, focusing exclusively on projects with clear growth, resilience, or climate adaptation returns.

On the revenue side, the strategy prioritizes broadening the tax base and improving administrative efficiency over raising tax rates, particularly by targeting property tax compliance, which currently sits at a mere 20%.

Beyond fiscal tightening, the nation must address binding structural constraints, most notably high energy costs. These costs currently impose an economic drag equivalent to roughly 8% of GDP.

To alleviate this burden, the IMF, World Bank Group, and other international partners have committed to supporting the transition to renewable energy infrastructure, including geothermal and solar power. The government also plans to modernize technical and vocational education to combat a labor market paradox where high unemployment coexists with acute skill shortages.

Officials have heavily emphasized that St. Vincent and the Grenadines can no longer absorb 85% to 90% of disaster losses purely through public budgets. As a critical priority, the country is advancing disaster risk financing by preparing to sign a World Bank rapid response option, which would provide access to undisbursed balances within 24 to 48 hours following a disaster.

Furthermore, the government is advocating for the inclusion of “debt pause clauses” in regular loan agreements, automatically granting the nation fiscal breathing room to recover after major climate events like volcanic eruptions or hurricanes.

Ultimately, officials hope that this multifaceted approach—combining front-loaded fiscal consolidation with explicit social spending floors and international support—will restore the nation’s economic sustainability and resilience in the face of ongoing global shocks.