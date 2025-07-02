NCTI offers fibre optics courses for Vincentians

NCTI OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES FOR VINCENTIANS IN FIBRE OPTICS SECTOR

Vincentians now have the opportunity to be certified in the installation and repair of Fibre Optics.

This, as the National Centre for Technological Innovation (NCTI), is partnering with the Advanced Solutions Technical Institute of Trinidad to offer training and certification in a wide variety of courses in technology.

Speaking with the API on Monday, CEO of the NCTI Pens Gumbs said the centre was able to acquire the Electrician Technical Association License, allowing the organisation to provide high quality training and certification to Vincentians.

Certification courses includes broad band fibre installation, fibre optics technician, fibre splicing specialist and data cabling installer.

Gumbs said the programs are internationally recognized and encouraged Vincentians to apply.

Also speaking to the API was the Director of the Advanced Solutions Technical Institute Dr. Ancil Peters, who said the training program will provide countless opportunities for Vincentians.

Cyber security is among the many courses which the NCTI is making available to Vincentians and Dr Peter said this field is in high demand as more institutions have become more reliant on the internet for their operations.

He added that the courses will allow for a cadre of certified local technicians.