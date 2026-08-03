SVG Fisheries Sector Set for Major Transformation

The fisheries sector in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is currently undergoing a massive infrastructure overhaul, headlined by the ongoing restoration of the Fisheries Division Headquarters at the Kingstown Fish Market. Contractor Roy Layne of R&K Construction reports that the project is on schedule to transform the aging facility into a modern workspace.

The headquarters, which had fallen into a state of extensive deterioration featuring water-damaged ceilings, rust, and mold, is being rebuilt “from the inside out”. The rehabilitation involves a comprehensive upgrade of the building’s infrastructure, including:

Full replacement of lighting fixtures and modern electrical conduit systems.

and modern electrical conduit systems. Upgraded 110-volt power supply and additional electrical outlets.

and additional electrical outlets. Complete interior repainting and an improved office layout.

and an improved office layout. Professional mold remediation to ensure worker safety before new ceilings are installed.

For contractor Roy Layne, the project is personal; he worked on the original construction of the building more than 30 years ago. He expressed pride in returning to help transform the site into what will essentially be a brand-new facility. Once completed, the headquarters will house the Minister’s Office, the Permanent Secretary, the Chief Fisheries Officer, and essential administrative and technical staff.

The work in Kingstown is just one part of a broader government initiative to modernize the nation’s fisheries. Minister of Fisheries, Hon. Conroy Huggins, recently outlined several other major projects currently in progress:

Kingstown Fish Market: A Japanese-funded project exceeding EC$2 million is underway to replace critical equipment, with installation slated for early 2027.

A Japanese-funded project exceeding is underway to replace critical equipment, with installation slated for early 2027. Chateaubelair Fisheries Centre: Under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), this facility is receiving an EC$2 million renovation , including a new ice-making machine and refrigerated storage, expected to be finished by the end of 2026.

Under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), this facility is receiving an , including a new ice-making machine and refrigerated storage, expected to be finished by the end of 2026. Port Elizabeth, Bequia: An EC$1.8 million (€600,000) project funded by the European Union and implemented by the OECS is focused on major structural improvements.

An funded by the European Union and implemented by the OECS is focused on major structural improvements. Sustainability Initiatives: A new solar energy system has been installed at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre, with plans to expand renewable energy to Barrouallie and Chateaubelair.

Future Outlook

The government is also looking ahead to future projects, including sea defense works at Paget Farm, rehabilitation of facilities in Owia, Canouan, and Union Island, and a new fish-processing shed in Mayreau.

Minister Huggins emphasized the government’s commitment to meeting project timelines, noting that contractors are prepared to extend working hours if necessary. These upgrades aim to provide the modern tools and environment necessary to support the continued growth and resilience of the local fisheries sector