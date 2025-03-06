SVG Fishers Empowered by UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project

FISHERMEN RECIPIENTS OF THE UBEC-CERC FOOD INSECURITY PROJECT

Fishermen from the Leeward side of the island provided an update on the training and equipment they received through the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project. These fishers received boat canopies that have significantly enhanced their productivity.

Under the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project, the fishers also received trainings in Boat Captaincy, Seafood Handling and Processing, Safety at Sea, and the proper usage of fishing gear. Fishers received grab bags containing essential safety equipment, including a compass, VHF radio, first aid supplies, life jackets, and an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB), among other items. Additionally, a series of Sustainable Fishing workshops were also held throughout the country.

The fishermen indicated that the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project has positively impacted their livelihoods by providing valuable resources aimed at strengthening and sustaining the Fisheries Sector in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. They also acknowledged that the training sessions improved their expertise and expanded their knowledge.

These updates were facilitated by Lorenzo George and Ernie Bracken, Senior Fisheries Assistants of the Fisheries Services within the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labour.

Additionally, under the UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project, six submerged Fish Aggregating Devices (FADs) were deployed in January 2025, to further support fishers and the fishing industry in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.

The UBEC-CERC Food Insecurity Project is being implemented by the Economic Planning Division of the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology, with technical support and coordination from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour. It is being financed through a loan from the World Bank.