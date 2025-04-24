Tools and equipment distribution to livestock farmers under the UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project continued at the Wallilabou Agricultural Station where farmers received essential tools and equipment to strengthen their livestock production and enhance the overall efficiency of their operations.

Farmers expressed gratitude for the support. They also highlighted that the tools and resources would significantly contribute to increased productivity and sustainability of their livestock production.

The UBEC-CERC SVG Food Insecurity Project seeks to enhance food and nutrition security by increasing the production and productivity of chosen commodities, particularly among business-oriented small farmers and fishers.