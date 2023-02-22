SVGFF releases EC$300, 000 to develop female football Clubs

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is pleased to announce the release of EC$300,000.00 to affiliate clubs participating in the 2022/23 Senior and Youth Female divisions of the National Club Championships (NCC).

Each club will benefit from an injection of funds up to a maximum of EC$10,000.00

The grant funding will be made available prior to the commencement of the female competitive season at the secretariat of the SVGFF.

The SVGFF is firmly committed to seeing the development of the female component of the game in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.