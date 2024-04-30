SVG Forecast: Showers Expected Wednesday Through Thursday

A few showers are likely across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) during Wednesday and cloudiness increases east of the island chain overnight, with a shower activity spreading across our islands amidst a film of dust-haze on Thursday.

Cloud-cover and shower activity decreases across SVG during Friday and Saharan dust concentrations gradually thicken to slight/moderate-haze across our area by Saturday.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze could increase across our islands at times, nearing 30km/h and directions vary between east north-east and east south-east.

Sea conditions are slight to moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m – 1.0m west of our islands and 1.0m – 2.0m east of our islands. Occasionally, northerly swells could result in rip currents across SVG from tonight until late Thursday…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution.