SVG foreign minister attends women’s forum in Taiwan

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Minister of Foreign Affairs Keisal Peters and Belize’s Special Envoy for the Development of Families and Children and Spouses of CARICOM Leaders Action Network chair Rossana Briceno are currently in Taiwan to attend the “Empower Women! Empower LAC!” Forum.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement that the two dignitaries will talk at the forum and share their experience and ideas on how to get more women involved in economic development. Since 2021, the ministry has been promoting the “Assisting the Economic Empowerment of Women in Latin America and the Caribbean in the Post-Pandemic of COVID-19 Project,” working with diplomatic allies in the region to help women, young people, and small and medium-sized businesses get jobs and be more competitive in business.

To meet the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals and show the world what Taiwan has done to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment, the foreign ministry asked Taiwan’s International Cooperation and Development Fund to host a forum this month. The forum invites female politicians and experts from regional partners and diplomatic allies to work together to “create a sustainable and fair society,” MOFA said.

The foreign ministry said that both Belize and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are important allies and good friends of Taiwan. Since many years ago, the two countries have been strong supporters of Taiwan’s participation in international organizations. They have also paid attention to and supported peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the report said.

Source : Taiwan News