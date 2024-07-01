Fair and sunny skies prevail across St.Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), with occasional cloud patches converging to bring a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Concentrations of Saharan dust have thinned-out across our area, leaving an occasional film of haze.

Gentle-moderate (15 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands could vary between north-east and east south-east in some locations.

Sea conditions across SVG are currently slight to moderate in open water, with occasional northerly swells near 0.5m west of our islands and up to 1.5m east of our islands…Small-craft operators and sea-bathers should exercise caution for breaking wave action and rip currents this afternoon. Swell heights are expected to gradually fall, with smooth-slight sea conditions across SVG by Thursday.

An area of low pressure in the central Tropical Atlantic Ocean has a 60% chance to develop into a tropical depression and approach/move just north of the Leeward Islands by late Thursday/Friday…The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Meteorological Services will continue to monitor the Tropical Atlantic Ocean and issue updates/advisories as necessary.