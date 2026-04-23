SVG gears up for 49th fisherman’s day activities

FISHERMAN’S DAY REACHES FORTY-NINE YEAR MILESTONE

St. Vincent and the Grenadines will mark forty-nine (49) years of Fisherman’s Day when activities, when activities are launched on April 24.

Senior Fisheries Officer in the Ministry of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation and Climate Resilience, Ferique Shotte, said this year’s celebrations will commemorate the enduring spirit of the fishing community.

In an interview with the API earlier today, Shotte said the launch will feature an exhibition of local fish and value-added products, offering an opportunity for producers to showcase their work and for the community to engage with the local fisheries sector.

Fisherman’s Day 2026 includes a month packed with events, ranging from Fish Fest in Barrouallie, to competitions and a television programme focusing on fish safety, quality, and tips for selecting the best fish.

“We are going to be talking to you about safety when it comes to fish. … We’re going to tell you what sort of fish to buy, where to get your fish, … we want you to buy healthy fish”, the Senior Fisheries Officer said.

On Friday, May 15, the Kingstown Fish Market will host a male and female filleting competition, inviting participants to demonstrate precision and speed in preparing fish.

Technical institutes from across the country will also be involved, competing in a school cooking competition on May 18–19, showcasing their culinary skills with fish dishes and sea moss drinks.

Shotte also mentioned that various Fishing Co-operatives will also participate in the month-long celebrations including the Goodwill Fisherman’s Co-op which will host a week of activities. Activities are as follows:

May 16: Operation Beach Cleanup at Lowmans Bay

May 17: Church services in respective communities

May 18: Radio talk show

May 19: Safety lecture at Lowmans Bay by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO)

May 28: Health Day at Kingstown Fish Market (Blood Pressure and Sugar Screenings)

May 23: Fun day at Lowmans Bay with food, games, and entertainment.

Fisherman’s Day 2026 is being held under the theme: “The Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future”, with the slogan: “Healthy Fish, Tasty Dish”.