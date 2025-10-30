SVG gears up for Caribbean tourism month 2025

2025 TOURISM MONTH KICKS OFF ON SATURDAY 1ST NOVEMBER

The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture will once again join the rest of the Caribbean region in celebrating Caribbean Tourism Month during the month of November 2025.

According to the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), Caribbean Tourism Month celebrations aim:

To raise awareness among Caribbean people of the importance of tourism in the Caribbean,

To enhance the profile of the Caribbean tourism sector in the marketplace,

To reflect on the invaluable impact of tourism on the economic, social and cultural well being in the Caribbean,

To attract positive media coverage for and of the Caribbean and the local tourism product, and,

To celebrate the diversity of what the Caribbean offers.

This year, the CTO has launched of a regional storytelling initiative that will anchor Caribbean Tourism Month in November and celebrate the theme “Caribbean Cultural Mosaic: Rejuvenating Heritage and Authenticity”. Under the subtheme “Our Cultural Gem”, the initiative will showcase short features from CTO’s member destinations that highlight the traditions, creativity and resilience that make the Caribbean a world leader in culture-based tourism.



Tourism month activities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be held under the local tourism awareness slogan “Tourism is Everyone’s Business: Live it, Love it, Embrace it”.

The month long activities coordinated by the Department of Tourism in conjunction with the SVG Tourism Authority and SVG Hotel and Tourism Association will seek to heighten local awareness on the significant contribution of sustainable tourism to the well-being of the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Activities for Tourism Month 2025 include tourism education school visits and field trips, a “Know Your Country” tour, a workshop on hotel maintenance, tourism chit-chat programmes on radio, as well as visitor appreciation days at Kingstown Cruise Terminal and Argyle International Airport.