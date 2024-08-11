SVG Gets $100K Humanitarian Aid from South Korea for Hurricane Recovery

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines received USD 100,000 in humanitarian assistance from the Government of the Republic of Korea.
The humanitarian assistance is to strengthen the recovery and reconstruction efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Beryl.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, expresses sincere appreciation and gratitude to the government and people of the Republic of Korea for their show of solidarity and support post-Hurricane Beryl.
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of Korea established formal diplomatic relations on October 28, 1979, and remain committed to working together for the mutual benefit of our peoples.