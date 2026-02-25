SVG Girl Guides Mark World Thinking Day 2026

Girl Guides Association Celebrates World Thinking Day 2026 in Georgetown

The Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines joined Guiding sisterhoods around the world in celebrating World Thinking Day 2026 with a vibrant and meaningful programme held in Georgetown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Observed annually on February 22, World Thinking Day commemorates the shared birthday of Lord and Lady Baden-Powell and highlights global friendship, service, and unity among 11.2 million Girl Guides and Girl Scouts worldwide, in 153 countries.

Celebrated under the theme “Our Friendship,” the programme brought together Girl Guides, leaders, families, and community partners in a powerful expression of solidarity and sisterhood. Through reflection, song, fellowship, and service-oriented activities, participants explored the importance of friendship in building understanding, resilience, and peace – locally, regionally, and globally.

A major highlight of the celebrations was the recognition of Chief Commissioner Awardees, outstanding young Guides whose commitment to the Guide Promise and Law exemplifies leadership, service, and personal development. These awardees represent the very best of Guiding in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, demonstrating how the Girl Guiding programme has become a foundation for confident, capable young women.

The 17 Chief Commissioner Awardees at Sunday’s ceremony were:

Aasha Cadougan – No. 28 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Ashaley Noel – No. 27 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 27 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Christel Sutherland – No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 28 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Jennaya Bonadie – No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 27 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Kemora Ashton – No. 27 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 3 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Kuba Francis – No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No.1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Naira-Skye John – No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 27 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, Shay-Zyah Brewster – No. 3 Kingstown Girl Guides Company,

– No. 1 Kingstown Girl Guides Company, and Yachne Browne – No. 28 Kingstown Girl Guides Company.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Commissioner noted that World Thinking Day is more than a celebration; it is a reminder that friendship is one of Guiding’s greatest strengths. “Through friendship, our girls learn empathy, leadership, and service. These awardees show how the bonds formed in Guiding shape young women who are prepared to lead, uplift, and serve their communities.”

The Girl Guides Association of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines extends sincere appreciation to leaders, parents, sponsors and partners, and community partners in Georgetown whose support ensured the success of World Thinking Day 2026. As Guides across the nation reflect on Our Friendship, the Association remains committed to empowering girls and young women to be confident, responsible citizens of the world.