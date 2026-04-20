SVG Gospel Fest to conclude with showcase at independence park

The GECCU Ltd. SVG Gospel Fest 2026 will culminate in a powerful and uplifting National Closing Showcase on Sunday,April 26th, 2026, at Independence Park, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

Held under the theme “Revive Us Again” (Psalm 85:6), this final event promises to be a grand celebration of faith, culture, and music, bringing together gospel artistes, churches, and patrons from across the nation.

The National Closing Showcase represents the highlight of a month-long festival that has engaged communities island-wide through a series of events, including zonal showcases, youth and dance expressions, and musical productions.

Patrons can look forward to a powerful and spirit-filled evening headlined by international gospel artiste Blessed Messenger (Trinidad), with a featured performance by Shantal Lindsay & In His Presence Singers (Tobago), alongside a vibrant lineup of talented local gospel artistes, choirs, and musicians.

The event will showcase the richness and diversity of gospel expression in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, creating an atmosphere of worship, celebration, and national unity.

The event is expected to attract a wide cross-section of the public, including families, young people, and community groups.

The SVG Gospel Fest Committee extends sincere appreciation to GECCU Ltd., Title Sponsor, along with all supporting partners, artistes, churches, and volunteers who have contributed to the success of the 2026 festival.

Tickets are available for $20.00 in advance through our official Social Media platforms and committee members across the nation, and the cost at the gate will be $25.00.

Patrons are encouraged to come early, support the event, and be part of what promises to be a meaningful and inspiring national gathering.