St Vincent advances national digital id, civil registry programme

St. Vincent Advances National Digital ID and Civil Registry Programme

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is taking major steps toward modernizing its public services by launching a seven-day series of in-country working sessions. Supported by the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project (CARDTP), these sessions bring together key government stakeholders and a visiting team from PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), the firm providing implementation support for the modernization of the country’s civil registration and digital identity systems.

The working sessions are focused on strengthening the technical, policy, and governance foundations of the nation’s Civil Registry (CR) and Unique Identification (UID) systems.

During the first phase of the visit, discussions will center heavily on the Unique Identification system, which is intended to support secure and trusted identity verification. This component aims to make it easier for citizens to access services while allowing government agencies to deliver them more efficiently. Sessions will examine UID system design, interoperability, registration processes, and the secure management of identity data, alongside practical exercises to assess operational readiness and address infrastructure gaps.

The second phase of the initiative will tackle the modernization of the Civil Registry, which manages vital events such as births and deaths. Stakeholders will review the legal, governance, and operational frameworks required to improve the accuracy, reliability, and accessibility of official records. These enhancements are designed to support future online services, digital transactions, and digital certificate validation.

Additionally, a National ID Committee working session will convene to review priority policy matters, support key decisions, and guide the next steps for the program. The week-long sessions will conclude with the consolidation of a baseline implementation package, confirmation of operational decisions, and a concrete forward action plan detailing clear responsibilities and timelines.

This critical milestone reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to digital transformation, ensuring the delivery of more efficient, secure, and accessible public services for its citizens through strengthened digital infrastructure.