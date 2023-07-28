Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves stated on Friday that a tuition list for roughly 1,000 students would be authorized at today’s cabinet meeting. The government budgeted $42 million for low secondary and university education in 2023.

“Yesterday we approved a raft of people who have national scholarships, national exhibitions, and bursaries for their specific studies coming up in September, sent to us by the Chief Personnel Office.”.



“They had been awarded the scholarship, but we have to give the approval of the specific subjects and the specific schools because they involve some financial arrangements other than that which is provided for the specific areas, particularly some who go to universities outside of the Caribbean”.



Gonsalves said the overwhelming majority are the sons and daughters of the working people and the peasantry. ‘It’s about empowering young people’, Gonsalves said.



“Remember the days when you could just count them on two hands, the number of people who were going away to university? The national scholarships could not even fill one hand when we came to office”, Gonsalves stated.