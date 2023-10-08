SVG Governor-General receives Military Honor guard salute in Taiwan

President Tsai welcomes Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Dougan to Taiwan

St. Vincent Governor General H.E. Dame Susan D. Dougan landed at Taoyuan International Airport on the evening of October 7, 2023.

Taiwan’s Vice Foreign Minister, Mr. Remus Li-Kuo Chen, with protocol officers, warmly welcomed the Governor General, who received a military honor guard salute at the airport.

During the visit, Governor-General Dougan will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, participate in a series of National Day celebrations, attend a reception hosted by Foreign Minister Jaushieh Joseph Wu, visit the Embassy of SVG in Taiwan, meet with the Vincentian students, and visit the National Palace Museum, Taipei 101 Building, and Taipei Botanical Garden.

The friendship between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines enters its 42nd anniversary this year, and the friendship remains everlasting.

The SVG government is Taiwan’s robust ally in the international arena. Over the years, it has firmly supported Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL), the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and other international organizations.