SVG Govt advances work for new NESD plan

New National Economic and Social Development Plan

More than 80 senior government officials participated in the launch of preparatory activities for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ new National Economic and Social Development Plan (NESDP) on Thursday, May 14, 2026.

The NESDP will provide a long-term strategic framework to guide the country’s economic and social development from 2027 to 2042 and will succeed the current 2013–2025 plan.

Permanent Secretaries, senior technical officers, and representatives from government ministries and departments attended the strategic planning session hosted by the Economic Planning Division within the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

The meeting focused on the proposed roadmap, governance framework, timelines, and strategic priorities for the development of the new national plan. Discussions emphasised the need for a forward-looking and inclusive framework that supports sustainable economic growth, strengthens resilience, and improves the quality of life for all Vincentians.

Director of Economic Planning, Recardo Frederick, said the NESDP would serve as a critical roadmap for sustainable national transformation while positioning Saint Vincent and the Grenadines to capitalise on opportunities within the Government’s four strategic development pillars: Tourism, Agriculture, the New Economy, and the Blue Economy.



He specifically highlighted the incorporation of emerging issues such as Climate change and Climate finance, Science and Technology, aging population, migration and immigration, urbanisation, water security, food security, youth empowerment, and institutional capacity development into the planning framework.

Frederick explained that the proposed framework for the NESDP will focus on four core thematic areas: Economic Development, Social Development, Governance, and Cross-Cutting Issues. He also stressed the importance of broad stakeholder participation and inter-ministerial collaboration throughout the process.

The Director of Economic Planning noted that preparation of the NESDP is expected to take approximately eighteen months and will include consultations with government agencies, development partners, the private sector, civil society organisations, youth groups, regional stakeholders, and the Vincentian diaspora.

Senior Economist Giselle Myers also presented a proposed governance structure to support technical coordination, stakeholder engagement, and sector-specific planning during the preparation process.

Government officials used the interactive session to discuss key national priorities, including climate resilience, water and food security, science and technology, youth empowerment, and institutional strengthening.

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to developing a resilient, inclusive, and citizen-centred national development framework that will guide the country’s advancement over the next fifteen years.