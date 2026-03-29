Eviction fears for hundreds of Beryl evacuees

Hundreds of Vincentians displaced by Hurricane Beryl and the recent volcanic eruption may soon face a housing crisis.

According to reports cited by former minister Carlos James, the Cabinet has secretly decided to terminate all government-funded accommodations for disaster victims by the end of next month.

Speaking on Star Radio, James claimed he was informed by a government official that April 30th has been set as the strict cutoff date.

“They made a decision that April the 30th is the cut-off point for persons who are in accommodation paid for by the government… they don’t care if your houses have been repaired or not,” James revealed.

The hosts heavily criticized the move, contrasting it with the ULP’s previous housing initiatives.

James noted that the former administration had secured funding and contractors to build model homes and multi-family duplexes in areas like Chateaubelair, Cumberland, and Union Island.

Meanwhile, Senator Keisal Peters added that under the new administration, housing projects have come to a “grinding halt,” while the national budget for housing and social development has seen notable decreases.

Peters condemned the alleged eviction plan, stating that telling vulnerable people “to hell with you” and to “paddle your own canoe” demonstrates that the NDP is not a people-centered government.